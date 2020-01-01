Emmanuel Frimpong: Ex-Arsenal & Ghana midfielder plays down Asante Kotoko links

The ex-Black Stars midfielder reacts to media speculation of plans to return to active football with the Porcupine Warriors

Former midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has swat aside reports of an imminent move to Ghanaian giants but fails to rule out the possibility completely

Local reports say the ex- international is considering making a return to active football, over a year after prematurely retiring from the beautiful game due to persistent injury challenges.

He last played for Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus, after which he hanged up his boots at the age of 27 in March last year

“At the moment if I’m being honest, it's far from the truth and there is nothing concrete," Frimpong told TV3.

"You are never ready unless you are tested. At the moment obviously I have been away from the game for so many years and it is going to take me couple of months to get back to the fitness I think is required to play.

“The football brain is always going to be there but at the moment, if that was the case then I would have to work on my fitness.

"That’s the most important thing but I do go to the gym and do run a lot and don't feel any pain in my knee, so if the opportunity comes and I feel like I was good I will take the opportunity to play.

“I do support Kotoko and if I had the opportunity it would be one of the biggest days of my life."

Born in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi - the same town where Kotoko are based - Frimpong moved to the United Kingdom at the age of four where he joined Arsenal's academy at the age of nine.

He progressed to represent the Gunners at senior level, moving on to play for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and , all on loan.

In 2014, he permanently cut ties with Arsenal to join English lower-tier outfit Barnsley and subsequently moved to to play for Ufa and Arsenal Tula.

Swedish side Elkilstuna signed the midfielder in 2016 for a short spell before he transferred to Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus.

The 28-year-old represented at U16 and U17 level before switching international allegiance to make his Ghana debut in a 2014 World Cup qualifier against Sudan in 2013.

Kotoko, arguably Ghana's biggest club and the most successful side in the history of the Premier League, have been active in the transfer market ahead of the 2020-21 domestic football season which commences in November.