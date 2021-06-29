Emmanuel Dieseruvwe: Tranmere Rovers sign Nigeria prospect from Salford City

Following the completion of his loan spell at Oldham Athletic, the 26-year-old has joined the Super White Army

English League Two side Tranmere Rovers have confirmed the arrival of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe from Salford City.

After completing loan spells at Chester and Oldham Athletic, the 26-year-old was shipped to Prenton Park on a one-year deal.

There, he would be hoping to get regular playing time under manager Micky Mellon as the Super White Army chase promotion to League One.

The Nigeria prospect, who has since linked up with his new teammates on Monday is thrilled to join Tranmere, as he looks forward to helping them achieve their ambition.

“I am very happy the move has been agreed, it has been happening for a couple of weeks,” Dieseruvwe told the club website in his first interview.

“After speaking to the management team, I thought it would be a good fit and I am ready to play games and to prove to myself and to everyone I am capable of not playing at just level but higher too.

“It is a tough division, and a lot of teams are pushing for promotion. Every game is competitive, so you have to play at your maximum and give 100% for the team.

“The manager told me I am the right fit for the team, and he trusts my abilities and get good minutes, so I am ready.

“This is a massive football club and as soon as I heard about the interest, I jumped at it. A club of this stature, it is really exciting to play for Tranmere Rovers.

“I have heard nothing but good things about Tranmere Rovers from everyone I have spoken to. I am ready for the challenge.”

For manager Micky Mellon, he claimed that the towering forward boasts the attributes to do the club well.

“We are pleased to get a player into the group with the qualities that he has. He is a striker with great physicality, and he will compete at that end of the pitch,” said Mellon.

“He will be able to get hold of the ball and allow us to play the type of football we want to play.

“He has the attributes to do really well for us. He is another part of a group of players that we want to put together and he will provide us with an opportunity to be successful this season.”