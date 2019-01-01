Emiliano Sala's body identified from plane wreckage, confirm police
Emiliano Sala is confirmed to be deceased after a body found in a plane's wreckage was identified as the Cardiff City striker.
A tweet from Dorset Police revealed the news after the identification process by the HM Coroner for Dorset.
#Update The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.— Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) February 7, 2019
The families of Mr Sala and pilot David Ibbotson have been updated. Our thoughts remain with them all
