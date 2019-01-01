Elneny backs Besiktas for Turkish Super Lig title

The Egypt international is confident the Black Eagles can lift the Turkish top-flight trophy if they maintain their recent impressive form

Mohamed Elneny is optimistic of winning the Turkish Super Lig title this season.

The 27-year-old featured as the Black Eagles secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Konyaspor at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Saturday.

Victory in the encounter ensured Abdullah Avcı’s men climbed to the fifth spot in the league table with 21 points from 12 games, three behind leaders Sivasspor.

Besiktas have now stretched their unbeaten run to six league games, winning their last four outings.

The on-loan midfielder is confident his side can clinch the league title if they maintain their recent impressive form.

“Everyone worked really hard [against Konyaspor],” Elneny told CNN Turk.

“We work very well in training and we talk constantly, saying that we have to defend together as a unit. So we conceded one goal in the last five games.

“It’s a great honour to wear the Besiktas shirt. If we continue like this, we will win the league together.”

Elneny has made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Black Eagles since his temporary summer switch.

Article continues below

The midfielder will hope to feature when Besiktas slug it out with Slovan Bratislava in their fixture on Thursday.