Eddy Gnahore reiterates desire to play for Ivory Coast instead of France

The 26-year-old midfielder wants to represent the Elephants at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon

midfielder Eddy Gnahore has repeated he desires to represent the at international level.

The 26-year-old featured for the U18s, but has never made an appearance for the senior side, either in a friendly or competitive game.

He is eligible to play for the West Africans due to his parents’ origin.

Speaking after his side’s 4-1 defeat by on Sunday, the midfielder reiterated he wants to play for the Elephants, his parents’ country.

"Ivory Coast is my parents' country, it is also the country my heart picks," Gnahore told Le Bal des Productions [via Football365].

"It would be a great pleasure to play for this country one day."

Gnahore is hoping to make the West African nation’s squad for the 2021 to be held in .

However, the former Palermo player understands it is the coach’s decision, but hopes to form part of the Ivorians’ travelling contingent.

“The coach makes his choices. We'll see how it goes. It's something I want. I hope it will happen one day.”

Gnahore has featured in 15 of Amiens’ 18 top-flight games this season, and will hope for a better second-half of the campaign, with the Unicorns struggling in 18th place.