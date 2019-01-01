Eddie Nketiah applauds Leeds United after massive 5-4 win over Birmingham City

The 20-year old Anglo-Ghanaian took to social media to express his joy after the Whites added time victory against the Blues

Eddie Nketiah has described the performance of as a “fantastic shift” after sealing a 5-4 Championship victory away to on Sunday.

The loanee finally made his first start in a white shirt in the English second tier after regular forward Patrick Bamford was unfit to play.

Nketiah featured for 81 minutes and was replaced by Tyler Roberts.

What a game, what a win. Fantastic shift from the whole team, equally matched by your support. 👏🏾⚽️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/VJh2Yx3y72 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) December 29, 2019

“What a game, what a win. Fantastic shift from the whole team, equally matched by your support,” the Anglo-Ghanaian posted on Twitter.

Leeds sit at the top of the Championship with 51 points from 25 games, and square up with closest title challengers, West Bromwich Albion, next.