East Bengal sign Abhijit Sarkar on loan from Chennaiyin FC

The Kolkata giants rope in former Indian Arrows midfielder Abhijit Sarkar on loan from Chennaiyin FC….

sign former midfielder Abhijit Sarkar from (ISL) side on loan for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The former ISL champions had roped in the Bengali midfielder last season but allowed him to play for Indian Arrows on loan for the 2018-19 season.

Sarkar was the highest goal scorer for Arrows in 2017-18 I-League. He had appeared in 15 matches for Arrows where he scored four goals. This season he played six matches and managed to score just one goal.

An attacking midfielder, Abhijit was an integral part of ’s U17 World Cup squad. He had started in two matches for the colts.

Abhijit will be a welcome addition to Alejandro Menendez’s squad this season. The Red and Golds have signed several youngsters this season like central midfielder Naorem Tondomba Singh from , winger Pintu Mahata from arch-rivals .

The Kolkata giants have already finalised four foreigners from this season. They retained Spanish defender Borja Fernandes and midfielder Kassim Aidara and Jaime Santos Colado. They signed defender Martin Crespin from last month.

East Bengal are aiming to win their first-ever I-League. Under Menendez last season, they finished runners-up to Chennai City. They have already started pre-season training under Alejandro’s new assistant coach Josep Ferre and physical trainer Carlos Nodar. Chief coach Alejandro Menedez is likely to come to Kolkata and resume training from the coming week.

The Kolkata clubs begin their campaign in the Durand Cup against Army Reds side on August 3 at the East Bengal ground.