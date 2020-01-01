Quess East Bengal complete repatriation of foreigners

Amid recent criticism by foreign players of East Bengal regarding travel arrangements, the club has announced that the matter has been sorted out...

Quess has announced that they have completed the successful repatriation of two foreign footballers Johnny Acosta and Kassim Aidara and assistant coach Carlos Paz.

The official statement from the read, "Quess Corp/Quess East Bengal FC is pleased to inform that with the help of senior officials of Air and the tenacious coordination of designated company officials, the repatriation of the 3 remaining foreign players/staff has been successfully completed despite severely restricted international flight availability."