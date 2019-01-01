Dybala & Douglas Costa set to benefit as Juventus begin search for Allegri replacement

The duo have been on the fringes under the Italian although a change in the summer is likely to give them an opportunity to prove themselves again

Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are set to be the biggest benefactors from Massimiliano Allegri's departure as boss, with the champions now actively searching for a replacement for the Italian.

Both players have been restricted in terms of their involvement in the first team in the 2018-19 campaign, a season that has seen them dominate once again domestically but struggle in Europe.

And it's that failure to advance to the latter stages of the that has seen the Juve board make the decision to part with Allegri, who will leave the club after five years in charge at the end of the season.

It's been a season of frustration for Argentine forward Dybala, who was so instrumental in the 2017-18 campaign, scoring 22 league goals, but has seen his impact limited over the last nine months.

The flagship signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has been the primary reason for the 25-year-old's reduced role, with Dybala having been played in a more withdrawn position in the attack or dropped entirely for the Portuguese, who has often played as the central striker.

Indeed, Dybala's brother Gustavo has suggested that the player could well leave in the summer, although Allegri's exit is likely to prompt a rethink, depending on who the next manager is and his plans for the Argentine.

Another who has been frozen out somewhat is Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian winger who, on his day, can be so devastating with his dribbling ability and direct running has started just seven times in the league under Allegri this season, with injuries having limited his involvement.

Brazil boss Tite has also decided against picking Costa for his squad for Copa America, seemingly as a direct result of his lack of regular action with the Serie A champions.

While it remains unclear as to how the new manager will decide to move forward with both Dybala and Costa, Goal understands that Joao Cancelo is one man that will definitely be remaining with the Turin giants.

The Portuguese only arrived from last summer although had been linked with a Juve exit amid controversy surrounding an Instagram 'like' that appeared to call for Allegri to depart.

He denied involvement in that incident to Goal, however, insisting that he is keen to remain at the club - and with Allegri's departure confirmed, that seems almost certain now.

And so it's over to the Juve board, with president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved beginning their search for a new head coach.

The door remains open to either a homegrown manager or one from abroad, with a board meeting due to take place on Saturday to thrash out a shortlist of potential candidates.

That is likely to include the likes of boss Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, whose future with the Blues remains uncertain.

Other names that have been linked with the post are Simone Inzaghi and Sinisa Mihajlovic, although Antonio Conte is unlikely to return to the club as he is in advanced talks with Inter over replacing Luciano Spalletti.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, will not be taking over in Turin, with the boss distancing himself from speculation over the Juve job by insisting he will remain in for next season.

head coach Didier Deschamps, who, like Conte, has played for and managed Juve in the past, is another who is very unlikely to be available to take over as he looks to build on his 2018 World Cup success with Les Bleus.