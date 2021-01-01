Dybala contract still up in the air as Paratici says Juventus will be 'economically cautious'

The club's sporting director has admitted that the Bianconeri may not be in a strong enough financial position to hand the Argentine fresh terms

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says Paulo Dybala's new contract is up in the air as the club try to be "economically cautious" amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dybala is fast approaching the final year of his current deal at the Allianz Stadium, and it has been reported that Juve will listen to offers for the forward this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2022.

Paratici claims that the club have been holding regular talks with the Argentine's representatives over a potential renewal, but has also admitted that it may be impossible for them to reach a final agreement in the current financial climate.

What's been said?

“We talk to his agent every week, but we can't forget the moment we are all experiencing, even as a company," the Juve chief told Sky Italia.

"In September we went back to negativity and we haven't gotten out of it yet, we have to be careful with every move we make, and that's not just for football.

"Nobody can decide now what to do for the next one, two, three years. We must be very careful."

What has Pirlo said about Dybala's situation?

Andrea Pirlo refused to be drawn on the ongoing speculation surrounding Dybala's future in a press conference before Juve's Serie A clash with Genoa on Sunday.

He did, however, highlight the impact the 27-year-old has on the squad when fully fit, telling reporters: “I’ve always said Dybala is an important player and unfortunately I haven’t had him at my disposal very much this season.

“Let’s look at the present, because that is more important than the future. He still has a year left on his contract, so we will have him here next season. Dybala is a player who makes the difference."

How has Dybala performed for Juve in 2020-21?

Dybala has been forced to sit out 21 games this season due to injury, and only recently returned to the fold after recovering from a serious knee ligament problem.

The diminutive attacker has been restricted to just 17 appearances in all competitions as a result, and only has four goals and two assists to his name so far.

What else did Paratici say?

Paratici also addressed Alvaro Morata's current situation, with the Spanish striker due to return to Atletico Madrid when his loan spell at the Allianz Stadium ends in June.

Juve have the option to extend his loan by an extra year or sign him outright, and although Paratici says the club have yet to decide which route to take, he has confirmed that they will try to keep the 28-year-old on their books.

"Morata has many doors open, we have an agreement that gives us the option of having him immediately on a permanent basis or having him back on loan," he said.

"He is a player we are aiming for, he is giving us a lot, he is a serious boy."

