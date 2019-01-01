Durand Cup 2019: Morante and Beitia on target as Mohun Bagan return to winning ways against ATK

Mohun Bagan bounced back from their 0-3 loss to Peerless SC with a fine win over ATK.....

returned to winnings ways in the 2019 Durand Cup with the outfit beating by 2-1 in the clash held at the Mohun Bagan ground on Thursday.

Kibu Vicuna made wholesale changes to his side after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against Peerless in the Calcutta Football League (CFL). Goalkeeper Shilton Paul was chucked out of the matchday squad and Sankar Roy started in his place under the sticks.

Fran Morante and Ashutosh Mehta were reinstated in defense whereas SK Sahil, Surabuddin Mollick and Nongdamba Naorem slotted in at the centre of the park along with Joseba Beitia. Salva Chamorro got injured in the previous match against Peerless and the Spaniard was relegated to the bench with VP Suhair getting his first start of the season.

Whereas there were quite a few familiar names in the ATK line-up with Komal Thatal, Cavin Lobo, Salam Ranjan Singh, and Prabir Das handed starting spots.

Bagan started on the front-foot and could have drawn first blood in the second minute of the match when Gurjinder Kumar's cross found Surabuddin at the far post. However, the winger failed to shoot the ball cleanly which allowed Avilash Paul to avert the danger.

ATK could have scored against the run of play in the 16th minute when Mehta was pick-pocketed inside the box by Yumnam Gopi Singh but his shot on goal was saved by Roy.

Joseba Beitia was instrumental for Mohun Bagan in dominating the match as the Spaniard was dictating proceedings from midfield. He was ably supported by Sahil who took up the role of a defensive midfielder and broke down numerous ATK attacks.

The deadlock was finally broken on the 34th minute with Morante's header piercing the net after the defender rose the highest and connected well to a corner floated by Beitia.

Bagan could have doubled their lead in the 42nd minute but Jesuraj's header was denied by the woodwork.

Bagan continued their dominance after the break and continued to raid ATK's defence through the right-wing. ATK's backline crumbled once again as Beitia scored Bagan's second in the 53rd minute. Surabuddin released Suhair with a lobbed pass over ATK's defence and the former striker pulled it back for Beitia who scored from the edge of the box.

In the 65th minute, Paul could have conceded the third of the afternoon but was spared the blushes as Suhair had put on too much weight on his pass to Jesuraj. The former Chennai City player could not control the ball and hence, in spite of having a gaping goal, he could not slot home.

ATK could have pulled one back in the 72nd when Thatal tried his luck from distance but Roy was equal to the task to parry it for a corner. The Sanjeev Goenka owned side finally found the net six minutes later when Bagan's defence failed to clear Malsawmzuala's through ball and Ashish Pradhan nicked it home after a melee in the box.

ATK found their footing after scoring the goal and they troubled Bagan's defence on a few occasions but lacked finesse in the attacking third. Komal came close to finding the net late in injury time but Roy was alert to tip it off. In some late drama, Surbuddin was shown the second yellow card after he got into a scuffle with Anil Chawan.

With this win Mohun Bagan remain unbeaten in Durand Cup and will get back in action on August 14 against Calcutta Customs in CFL.