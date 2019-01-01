Durand Cup 2019: Ubaid CK stars in tie-breakers as Gokulam Kerala break East Bengal hearts

A Kolkata derby in the final was not to be as the Red and Golds fell short in the semi-final via a penalty shootout...

sealed their spot in the final of the 2019 Durand Cup after beating 3-2 in tiebreakers after the two teams were locked in a 1-1 scoreline after extra-time at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.

East Bengal struck first through Samad Ali Mallick (18') but a late strike from Marcus Joseph (90+4' P.) from the spot ensured that the match went on to be played for a further 30 minutes. The two sides were inseparable after extra-time but Ubaid's heroics under the sticks to deny Jaime Santos and Tondomba Singh ensured that the Kozhikode-based sailed on to the finals.

Alejandro Menendez made six alterations to the side that earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over . He changed all the defensive personnel from the last match and fielded a new backline including a new shot-stopper in Mirshad Michu replacing Mawia Ralte. Samad and Manoj Mohammed flanked Marti Crespi and Mehtab Singh at the heart of defense. In midfield, Kassim Aidara and Lalrindika Ralte slotted in at the centre of the park with Pintu Mahata and Brandon Vanlalremdika positioning themselves in the wide positions. Whereas, Jaime Santos played in the hole behind striker Bidyasagar Singh.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala coach Santiago Varela made a solitary change to his side with Henry Kisekka replacing Lalromawia in attack.

It was a feisty start to the match as both teams looked to draw first blood but it was East Bengal who slowly started to gain control of proceedings in midfield. Mahata and Mallick were combining well on the right flank and were troubling their opposite number Mohamed Irshad.

In the 18th minute, the hosts were rewarded for their consistent pressure as Mallick's hopeful long-ranger took a slight deflection off Mohammad Rashid and sailed over Ubaid C.K's head before nestling into the back of the net. Seconds earlier, the keeper made a clumsy save off a cross from Bidyasagar and Irshad's half-hearted clearance fell for Mallick who pulled the trigger on the first instance.

East Bengal kept their composure in midfield through Didika and Aidara and did not allow the Malabarians to get back into the game. In the 36th minute, they could have doubled their lead through Mahata after he was found in space by Santos but the academy graduate could only hit the body of Ubaid who did well to narrow down the angle by coming off his line.

Varela's men could have pulled one back just at the nick of half-time when Crespi's defensive header of a Naocha Singh cross was headed towards goal but Kisekka's needless touch ensured that it all went in vain.

After the break, the first significant chance of the game fell for Kisekka once again when Malemnganba Meitei floated an inch-perfect long ball. The Ugandan striker brought down the ball with a deft first touch but his shot at goal lacked the venom to beat Mirshad.

Gokulam were chasing the game they did not show any intention of upping their ante to get the equaliser. Marcus Joseph lacked support in the attacking third as his striking partner Kisekka had a forgetful afternoon on the pitch.

Varela made two changes with fifteen minutes to go in Bruno Pelissari and Mohamed Salah to shake things up in the middle. The changes helped Gokulam gain a spring in their foot as their best spell of the match came after the substitutions. In the 86th minute, Pelissari had a sight of goal but his shot went inches wide off the far post.

Their late resurgence paid dividends as they finally leveled things up late into injury time. Mehtab Singh was shown a direct red card when he pulled down Kisekka inside the box and the referee pointed towards the spot. Marcus stepped up to fulfill his responsibility from the 12-yards and the Trinidadian made no mistake to score his ninth goal of the Durand Cup and take the game to extra-time.

A ten-man East Bengal decided to defend their fort by maintaining their shape and attack on the counter. This allowed Gokulam to dominate proceedings and they could have taken the lead on the 99th minute but Marcus' header of Kisekka's cross was too feeble to trouble Mirshad. The striker was once again through on goal in the 107th minute but the Mirshad did well to make himself big enough to stop the shot with his body.

In the tie-breakers, Lalrindika struck the post with East Bengal's first shot before Ubaid went on to produce a gem of a performance against his former club to deny Santos and Tondomba from converting from their respective kicks.

With this win, Gokulam march on to the finals of the Durand Cup where they will face the winners of Mohun Bagan and on Saturday evening.