Dupuis unsure about future as Madagascar head coach

The 51-year-old has expressed doubts over his future as coach of the Barea, despite guiding the team to an unprecedented finish at Afcon

Nicolas Dupuis will have to wait to learn about his future as head coach of the Madagascar national team, following the expiration of his contract in July.

The French tactician led the Indian Ocean nation to their first-ever appearance in , going on to finish top of Group B, before exiting the tournament in the quarter-finals.

Despite surpassing expectations in with the Barea, Dupuis has revealed that he’s yet to be offered a new deal.

“It is no longer in my hands. We've had a remarkable and incredible time together in Madagascar," he is quoted as saying according to the BBC.

"I understand the situation (within the federation), so this is out of my hands and I cannot say more than that."

Dupuis, up until the expiration of his contract, has doubled as the manager of the Madagascar national team and an amateur French-based club known as Fleury 91.