Dumfries & Malen yet to attract offers amid links to Everton & Liverpool

The Dutch duo, who are on the books of Eredivisie outfit PSV, are expected to be be on the move before the summer window closes

Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen are wanted men on the back of their efforts for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, but the Everton and Liverpool-linked stars are yet to attract formal bids during the summer transfer window.

PSV, who have both players on their books at present, are open to offers and accept that two prized assets are likely to be on the move before the next deadline passes.

It could be that deals are done with Premier League heavyweights on Merseyside, but no official approaches have been made for a highly-rated right-back and promising forward.

What has been said?

PSV's technical director, John de Jong, has told Voetbal International on the speculation surrounding Dumfries and Malen: "We are being kept informed by Mino Raiola, their manager.

"They know what we want, and we have given these players the space to start talking to interested clubs. If they have an agreement, then the club in question will report to us.

"At the moment, we haven’t received a single concrete offer. But that can, of course, change very quickly.

"If they have not yet come to an agreement, then Donyell and Denzel will report to us again on July 18. But the chance that they both go is, of course, very high."

Will deals be done?

Malen has been linked with Liverpool for some time and is considered to be one of Dutch football's hottest prospects.

He hit 27 goals last season, while providing a further nine assists across all competitions, and took in four appearances for his country at Euro 2020.

Dumfries was the star attraction for the Netherlands in that tournament, with his buccaneering efforts on the right flank catching the eye.

Bayern Munich were said to be one of his suitors, but Everton are reported to have edged to the front of a transfer queue under Rafa Benitez.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the 25-year-old defender gets a big-money transfer, but Jurgen Klopp has been hinting at little movement for Liverpool so Malen may have to bide his time.

