Drogba & Zaha: Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis names favourite Premier League players

The Super Eagles striker reveals some of the players he admires after signing for the Hornets from Belgian side Club Brugge

Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis has named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba among his favourites players who have played in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Watford on June 24 from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge on a five-year deal, has revealed the players he used to admire – present and past.

Aside from Drogba, he also singled out the Ivorian legend's compatriot Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Asked by Watford TV to name his favourite players in the Premier League, Dennis said: “Didier [Drogba] and Wilfried [Zaha] are my favourite Premier League players, I loved watching Droga play, I love to watch Zaha and I also loved to see Wayne [Rooney], scoring those crazy goals.”

On the overall players he looks out for, Dennis said: “Neymar, Cristiano [Ronaldo], and Messi there is a lot of players you can watch and learn from them, I also love Sergio [Ramos].

“I am a fan of the guy [Ramos], very crazy defender with a lot of experience, strong on everything he does but I know like against this guy, he is old now and I am faster than him, so I will use my speed and also use my experience to beat him.”

On signing for Watford, Dennis explained: “I am really happy, you can see from my face, I am really happy to be here, there are a lot of my friends who are here so it is really easy for me though to accept and to come because I have a lot of friends who are here.

“I have played with William Troost-Ekong in the national team so we are good together and the connection is good for us.”

On his relationship with former Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, Dennis, who was loaned last season to FC Cologne, said: “I am a big fan of him [Ighalo], he’s like a big bro to all Nigerians so I watched him play here, he scored a lot of goals and I played against him in the Europa League against Manchester United.

"I also met him after the game, we spoke together and it was a really big inspiration.

“I also spoke to him while here and he was like I am happy you are here, you gonna love this place, people are nice and just play your football and you will enjoy everything around.”