DR Congo’s Youssouf Mulumbu leaves Kilmarnock

Following the expiry of his short-term contract with the Killie, the DR Congo international has departed the Rugby Park

Youssouf Mulumbu is among six loan players to leave Scottish Premiership side, .

The 32-year-old midfielder signed for the Killie from in January, for a second spell with the side. He made 14 appearances to help them to a third-place finish.

“Kilmarnock FC can confirm the following players; Daniel Bachmann, Aaron Tshibola, Conor McAleny, Youssouf Mulumbu, Mikael Ndjoli and Liam Millar have returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells,” read a statement from the club website.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank all of our loan players for their efforts and fantastic contribution to Kilmarnock during their time at Rugby Park.

“We wish all the players the very best in the future and we are sure our supporters will keep a close eye on their progress going forward.”

Next month, Mulumbu will be expected to lead DR Congo’s charge for glory in the 2019 in , having been included in the 32-man provisional squad for the tournament.

The have been drawn in Group A along with host nation , and Zimbabwe.