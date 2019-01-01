DR Congo: Kabongo Kasongo and Jackson Muleka set to miss Afcon due to visa issues

The forwards will likely miss the Africa Cup of Nations after failing to secure visas in time for the Leopards’ training camp in Spain

DR Congo forwards Kabongo Kasongo and Jackson Muleka will miss the upcoming after failing to secure visas for their nation’s trip to .

The have travelled to the European nation for a training camp as they gear up for the biennial showpiece, which begins in on June 21.

However, Kasongo and Muleka won’t be joining up with the side after attempts to acquire visas for them proved unsuccessful.

As reported by Football 365, the Ministry of Sports last week had assured the pair that visas would be given soon, but the forwards remain stranded in Kinshasa while their teammates have headed to Europe.

They are now likely to be excluded from Florent Ibenge’s final 23-man squad for the continental showpiece.

Al-Wahda’s Kasongo and Tout Puissant Mazambe’s Muleka didn’t feature in the Leopards’ goalless draw against Burkina Faso in Marbella on Sunday evening.

They will face fellow Afcon participants in a friendly on June 15 before the commencement of the tournament.

Ibenge’s men have been drawn in Group A and will begin their Afcon journey against on June 22, thereafter playing hosts and Zimbabwe on June 26 and June 30, respectively.