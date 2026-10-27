"Don't call him a loser again": the world bows to Harry Kane after years of mockery

The world's newspapers celebrated England's Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or for 2026, after he delivered an exceptional season with Bayern Munich and the England national team. At 33, he claimed football's highest individual award and silenced years of criticism over his delay in winning trophies.

Across the international media, the headlines dwelled on the record-breaking numbers posted by the Bayern Munich striker and the long road he travelled to reach the top. His crowning, they agreed, vindicated a player whose abilities had long been underestimated, before he forced his way among the game's greats and returned the Ballon d'Or to England after a 25-year absence.

"King Harry"

French newspaper L'Équipe described Kane as "King Harry", noting that the England captain won the award at 33 after an exceptional season at both individual and collective levels.

His 73 goals across 65 matches took centre stage, alongside his part in Bayern Munich's success and his role in leading England to third place at the World Cup. Kane also finished ahead of France's Kylian Mbappé and Spain's Lamine Yamal, who took third and fourth place respectively.

One headline carried a blunt message: "Don't call him a loser again", a nod to the criticism that had chased the English striker over the absence of trophies from his career for so many years.

In its print edition, L'Équipe also marked Spain's Alexia Putellas winning the Ballon d'Or for the third time in her career.

"An ordinary star"

Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport focused on Kane's journey towards his dream, noting that winning the Ballon d'Or at 33, in London, his birthplace, marked an exceptional moment in his career.

Moving the ceremony from Paris to the British capital, the paper argued, gave the English striker's crowning a special character. It celebrated the achievement with a front-page headline: "Kane: the new king is English".

"King Kane: king of the world"

German newspaper Bild hailed the Bayern Munich striker's crowning, pointing out that he had returned the award to the German league some three decades after Matthias Sammer last won it.

Quoting Kane, the paper reported him saying: "It is a great honour to play for Bayern Munich", before he added: "I am happy to bring the trophy back to Bayern Munich".

The English striker also sent a message to his coach Vincent Kompany, who followed the ceremony from hospital: "You are watching this from hospital, but I hope this gives you some energy".

"The English star"

Britain's Daily Mirror shone a light on the exceptional season Kane delivered with Bayern Munich. He scored 61 goals in 51 matches with the German side last season and helped them win the Bundesliga and German Cup.

Those numbers, the paper reckoned, made the English striker one of the leading candidates for the award before he won it for the first time in his career.

Yes, he can

The Sun said Kane's crowning rewarded his astonishing goalscoring feats, making him the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years.

It pointed to the strength of the field in the race, with Mbappé and Yamal among the most prominent names tipped to compete for the award.

"The crowning of a determined scorer"

French newspaper Le Parisien focused on the major transformation in Kane's career, a striker whose abilities had long been reduced to simple goalscoring, without proper recognition of his potential.

After moving to Bayern Munich and reinventing himself, the paper noted, the player reached the summit of world football, crowned with the 2026 Ballon d'Or around 15 kilometres from Walthamstow, the area where he was born.

The end of the English drought

Britain's Guardian cast Kane's win as the end of a 25-year English wait, a reward for a season in which he claimed the European Golden Boot, drove Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title and delivered outstanding performances for his country at the World Cup.

Beyond the numbers, the paper praised the player's humility, reckoning that his personality and the way he handled success added to the value of his achievement both on and off the pitch.

Only Messi scored more goals than Kane

Portugal's A Bola dwelled on the English striker's goalscoring numbers, noting that his talent and perseverance had finally borne fruit with the award, after he waited until past 30 to collect his major trophies.

Kane scored 73 goals during the season, the paper stated, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season figure of 69, while Lionel Messi remains the holder of the highest tally.

They were mocking him until recently

Brazil's O Globo seized on the paradox in Kane's career. Mocked for years over his failure to win trophies, he saw his image transformed after the move to Bayern Munich.

He ended the wait and won trophies with the German club, the paper pointed out, including the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Super Cup, before being crowned with the Ballon d'Or on the back of an exceptional season of 73 goals in 65 matches.