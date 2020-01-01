Djenepo joins unwanted Southampton ranks with Newcastle United red card

The Malian became the third Saints player to be sent off this term with his dismissal against the Magpies on Saturday

Moussa Djenepo becomes the third player to be sent off in the English top flight this season, after Ryan Bertrand and Kevin Danso, when he saw red against this season.

No team in the red card has received more red cards this term than the south coast club.

3 - Moussa Djenepo is third Southampton player to be sent off in the Premier League this season, after Ryan Bertrand and Kevin Danso - no side have been shown more reds than the Saints this season. Dismissed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

The 21-year-old joined this unwanted Saints’ group following his dismissal in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Newcastle.

Just 28 minutes into the game, the winger was shown red after VAR replays revealed he had stepped on Isaac Hayden’s shin after the Englishman had won a tackle.

29' 🛑 RED CARD! Graham Scott goes to look at the pitchside monitor and determines it's a red card for Djenepo.



Southampton are reduced to ten!



[0-0] #SOUNEW | #NUFC https://t.co/G5GAAQFYGN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 7, 2020

The dismissal – his second of his career - ensured an undesirable record was chalked up, with Djenepo becoming the sixth Malian to see red in Premier League history.

After a goalless first half at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Allan Saint-Maximin handed the Magpies an away win following his fine finish after a moment of carelessness from Southampton’s defenders.

ALLAN SAINT MAXIMIN HAS DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!



COME ON!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LLG9DDsLBP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 7, 2020

Defeat takes them to 13th in the log with 34 points from 28 outings - seven points above the dropzone.

Ex-Standard Liege man Djenepo, who boasts of 18 league appearances so far, will miss Southampton's games against and .