Dj Arafat: Drogba, Pepe and African stars mourn Ivory Coast singer

The renowned Francophone artiste was confirmed dead on Monday after he was involved in a traffic accident

African stars including Didier Drogba, Nicolas Pepe, Franck Kessie and Gervinho have joined the rest of the continent in mourning Ange Didier Houon, popularly known as Dj Arafat.

Dj Arafat was involved in a traffic accident in Abidjan on Sunday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car.

He reportedly suffered a skull fracture before he was confirmed dead on Monday morning.

The tragic death of the Moto Moto hit crooner came as a shock to the football stars who have sent their condolences to the family and fans of the artiste.