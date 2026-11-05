'I learned a lot during my six seasons as a Liverpool player!' – Dirk Kuyt reveals secret behind shock victory

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Fenerbahce interim head coach Dirk Kuyt hailed his side's belief after guiding the Turkish club to a dramatic 3-2 victory over his former side Liverpool. The Yellow Canaries twice came from behind in Istanbul to secure their first Champions League proper win since 2008.

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Kuyt leads Fenerbahce to landmark European victory

Interim head coach Dirk Kuyt achieved a historic milestone as Fenerbahce twice came from behind to defeat Liverpool 3-2 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. The victory ended Liverpool's perfect record in this season's Champions League league phase while securing Fenerbahce's first win in the competition proper since 2008.

Trey Nyoni and substitute Alexander Isak twice put the Reds ahead, but goals from Mason Greenwood, Archie Brown, and Vedat Muriqi turned the tie around.

At 32 years and 194 days, Muriqi's 79th-minute header made him Fenerbahce's second-oldest Champions League scorer behind Pierre van Hooijdonk.

Ex-Red proud of belief to beat European giants

Speaking to UEFA after the match, Kuyt expressed immense pride in how his team defied pre-match expectations to claim an unforgettable result. "We’re very proud of this victory. We’ve won in this competition for the first time in 18 years, beating one of its most successful clubs — a team that famously staged a miraculous comeback to win the UEFA Champions League here in Istanbul," Kuyt stated.

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"Before kick-off, many people gave us little chance, but we believed in ourselves."

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"We pressed intensely and played with tremendous energy and we’re delighted to have given our fans an unforgettable night," the Dutchman added.

Kuyt credits Anfield mentality for dramatic comeback

Reflecting on his emotional connection to both clubs, Kuyt explained how the resilience he developed during his six seasons at Anfield inspired Fenerbahce's fightback. "These two clubs mean so much to me. My mother and father are the most important people in my life, but I also learned a lot during my six seasons as a Liverpool player," Kuyt revealed.

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"The most important lesson was to never give up, no matter what. That is what I have tried to instil in my players."

"They are very good players but, as you know, we had not been in good form. Perhaps the most valuable thing is being able to bring what I learned at one club to another. Seeing my players show that confidence tonight made me very happy," the coach added.

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Canaries ignite European campaign under interim boss

The dramatic victory gave Fenerbahce their first points of the league phase, lifting spirits following back-to-back domestic defeats.

Kuyt will look to build on the momentum created by this night in Istanbul as the club's board considers their head coach options.

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Fenerbahce now turn their attention back to the Super Lig, carrying newfound confidence into their upcoming fixtures.