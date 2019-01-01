Mbokani scores in Royal Antwerp’s win over Sint-Truiden

The DR Congo international notched his second goal in two games to help the Great Old return to winning ways

Dieumerci Mbokani found the back of the net in Royal Antwerp’s 2-0 victory over Sint-Truiden in a Belgian First Division A game on Sunday.

After back-to-back defeats to Charleroi and , the 33-year-old scored to help the Great Old return to winning ways at Bosuilstadion.

Antwerp started the game on an impressive note, with Lior Refaelov opening the scoring 10 minutes into the encounter.

Mbokani, who is making his sixth appearance for Laszlo Boloni’s men this season, sealed the victory with his 55th-minute effort before the visitors were reduced to 10-men after Yohan Boli picked up his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

The striker featured for 86 minutes before he was substituted for Geoffry Hairemans, while ’s Abdoulaye Seck was on parade for the duration of the game.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international has now scored six goals across all competitions this season.

He will hope to continue his fine performances in front of goal when Antwerp square off with AZ in a Uefa qualifier on Thursday.