Dier ruled out of Tottenham's Asia tour following operation

An operation to correct an unspecified injury has left the midfielder unable to play any part in his club's pre-season tour of Asia

Eric Dier has been ruled out of 's pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai having undergone an operation on an unspecified injury.

The international featured in the Three Lions' penalty shoot-out win over in the Nations League third-place play-off on June 9, and had been hoping to play a full part in Tottenham's preparations for the 2019-20 season.

But the club have confirmed that, while the procedure to correct Dier's injury was successful, the 25-year-old midfielder will not travel with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad when they visit Singapore and Shanghai for matches against and .

Dier has been troubled by a groin injury in recent months, and he started just 18 of Tottenham's 38 Premier League matches in 2018-19.

Prior to last season, he started at least 30 league matches in each of the previous three seasons, and Pochettino will hope he returns to full fitness ahead of Tottenham's Premier League opener against on August 10.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training.

"Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the club's pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai."

Prior to the start of the new league campaign Spurs will also take part in the Audi Cup, where they will take on in a semi-final clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 30.

The club will also take on in London as part of the International Champions Cup on August 4.

Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League last season, finishing the season behind champions , runners up and third-place , but inside the places yet again.

Dier was also part of the side that made a run all the way to the Champions League final last season, losing out to Liverpool 2-0 in the showpiece.

The midfielder did not start the final, but did come to replace a struggling Moussa Sissoko in the 74th minute.