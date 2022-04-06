Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt to go to auction with £4 million estimated price

The Argentina jersey that Diego Maradona wore when he scored the controversial 'hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is up for sale at an auction.

The late legend put in a masterclass performance as he guided his side to the semi-finals of the competition with a 2-1 win against the Three Lions in Mexico.

Maradona scored what is considered the "goal of the century" as he ran through the England team before slotting into the net, but his other goal caught attention for all the wrong reasons as he used his hand to beat Peter Shilton to the ball and send it into the net.

What has happened?

The shirt the Argentina icon was wearing in that clash is now set to go to auction later this month.

Sotheby's will hold the auction for Maradona's jersey and is set to go for a huge price, which is expected to be at least £4 million ($5m) and possibly as much as £6m ($8m).

England midfielder Steve Hodge is the man consigning the shirt for auction. He had unintentionally knocked the ball towards Maradona for the goal in question and subsequently swapped shirts with the man himself after the game.

The shirt has been on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester since 2002.

When does the shirt go to auction?

The auction will take place from April 20 and bidding will close on May 4.

The shirt will go on public display at the auction house’s New Bond Street gallery in London.

"The shirt is in good overall condition consistent with heavy use, perspiration and athletic activity," Sotheby's website says.

"Slight de-threading on hemming on the front bottom of shirt, and minor spots throughout."

