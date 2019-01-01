'There are no positives' – Deschamps pulls no punches after Turkey defeat

The French boss was left frustrated by his side's poor showing in Saturday's defeat to Turkey as the World Cup holders turned in a toothless display

Didier Deschamps conceded were nowhere near their best in a 2-0 qualifying defeat in on Saturday.

The world champions failed to muster a shot in target in what was a miserable performance as goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under helped Turkey to a memorable triumph.

Turkey are now three points clear of France in Group H with three games played after the hosts handed Les Bleus their first defeat of their qualifying campaign.

Deschamps’ men had conceded just the one goal before falling to two first-half Turkey strikes at the Torku Arena, and the France boss said his side simply had an off night.

"When you have a performance like that, there are no positives to take," the France coach was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

"Even if we are world champions, from there, we cannot hope for anything.

"We took a smack tonight. We can analyse later.

"There is a match waiting for us in three days. I have nothing to add except to congratulate Turkey and return to our basics."

Défaite de l'Equipe de France ce soir (2-0). Il faudra réagir en Andorre mardi prochain #TURFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/MEpN5ZxmFK — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 8, 2019

Of the 11 players who started France's 2018 World Cup Final win over , nine begun the match in Turkey, with only N’Golo Kante and Lucas Hernandez missing out in place of Lucas Digne and Moussa Sissoko.

Deschamps discussed his side’s supporters and the unique atmosphere at the Torku Arena following the shock defeat, saying: “If I start talking about it, it's going to be like an apology.

“The audience was there but we were not on the ground. Obviously, it galvanized their team, but it's more of our fault.

“We had prepared things for it to be better, but it did not get the right response from our side in the head or legs tonight.”

Les Bleus have a chance to bounce back quickly when they visit Andorra on Tuesday, with the hosts having won just one competitive match since 2004.

The two met in an international friendly the very same year, with France emerging 4-0 victors in thanks to goals from Louis Saha, Steve Marlet and a brace from Sylvain Wiltord.