'Diaz is a signing for the future' - Morientes backing for Madrid's January recruit

The former Blancos striker believes the ex-Man City youngster and Vinicius Junior can make a big impact at the Santiago Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes believes the future looks bright for the club's January signing Brahim Diaz.

The 19-year-old midfielder moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester City during the winter transfer window and has already made three appearances for the Real Madrid first team.

With fellow teenager Vinicius Junior making a major impact in Santiago Solari's side, Morientes feels the long-term prospects for Madrid are positive.

"Brahim is a signing for the future, he’s made a name for himself in the youth ranks of the Spanish national team and has proven himself at Manchester City," said Morientes.

"We are talking about him because he’s played very well and Real Madrid have bought him with an eye to the future.

"As with Vinicius he needs to be given time to make it into the first team."

Morientes also talked up the talents of Vinicius and has no doubt that he will be a world-class player one day.

The Brazilian arrived in Madrid with huge pressure on his shoulders as the Champions League holders forked out a massive €30 million (£26m/$34m) for him when he was just 16 but Morientes believes that it will prove to be a bargain in the long run.

"We were all keen to see Vinicius play to see how he develops and I think he’s a very impressive player, he’s very good in one on ones and making runs," Morientes added.

"He’s still very young, we need time to see the kind of player he will be. But, if he continues to play the way he is now, he will be a world-class player, no doubt."

There have been suggestions that Vinicius is the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne after the Portuguese superstar joined Juventus last summer but Morientes thinks that fans need to be patient with the 18-year-old as he has his whole career ahead of him.

He said: "We should give him time, you can’t burden a young player with that much responsibility, especially at a club like Madrid."