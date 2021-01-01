West Bromwich Albion must maintain Premier League status to keep Diagne – Allardyce

The Baggies boss knows his side must remain in the English top-flight for a chance to hold on to the Senegal international beyond the summer

Sam Allardyce believes West Bromwich Albion will need to maintain their Premier League status for a chance to keep star forward Mbaye Diagne at the club.

The 29-year-old teamed up with the Baggies from Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray on loan in January until the end of the season.

The centre-forward has made five Premier League appearances for the Hawthorns outfit, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Baggies are currently in the relegation zone after only gathering 14 points from 25 games and are three points above the bottom of the league table.

Allardyce acknowledged Diagne and other top players at the club might leave the Baggies if they are relegated from the English top-flight at the end of the season.

“I’d say that every player who is here wants to impress in the Premier League for the opportunity for us to keep them,” Allardyce said, as per Birmingham Mail.

“As with Mbaye and Okay [Yokuslu], we want to keep them because they want to play in the Premier League. That’s why they’re here.

“I have to give them great credit for taking the chance, and for leaving their clubs to join a struggling side in the Premier League. It shows their character.

“They see it as an opportunity of coming to the big stage and showing what they can do. Hopefully, they’ll carry on doing what they’re doing and we just want Mbaye to score a few more goals.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way they have taken to the Premier League. Mbaye would’ve already been a cult hero at West Brom because he should’ve had four or five goals in three and a half games.

“That’s how close he’s come to being a cult hero; if he’d put all those in the back of the net, he’d have been our cult hero and he’d have righted a big problem.

“At least we’re getting the chances, he’s missed them and I’m gutted he’s not converted them, but at least we’re creating.”

Diagne will be expected to make his sixth Premier League appearance when West Bromwich Albion take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Baggies are currently winless in their last seven games and will hope to end the miserable run of form at the Hawthorns.

Diagne has 10 caps for Senegal since making his debut for the West African side against Madagascar in 2018.