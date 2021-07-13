Di Lorenzo's agent responds to Man Utd transfer talk after successful Euro 2020 campaign

The Napoli defender is the latest right-back to see a switch to Old Trafford mooted, but there appears to be little substance to the rumours

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has, on the back of Euro 2020 glory with Italy, become the latest right-back to be linked with Manchester United.

The Napoli defender has seen his stock rise while starring in the colours of his country, with reports suggesting that he is now registering on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old's agent has, however, sought to shut down the speculation, with there little substance to be found in reports claiming that the Red Devils are readying a raid.

What has been said?

Quizzed on Di Lorenzo's future and the United links in particular, Mario Giuffredi told Radio Marte: "[President Aurelio] De Laurentiis spoke at the press conference explaining Napoli’s losses, and that all his players are transferable and that, if appropriate offers arrive, he will evaluate them himself.

"If offers arrive, we are obliged to take them into consideration, also in the interest of Napoli, because it is the president himself who has put everyone on the market.

"So, we feel we are on the market. If an appropriate offer arrives it’ll be discussed and considered.

"But now it is newspaper talk. I read about Manchester United but now it is newspaper talk.

"If there were real things, we would be the ones to communicate it to Napoli. At the moment no request has arrived."

Who else have Man Utd been linked with?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in the market for another right-back this summer.

He already has Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his books, but United boast little depth in that area.

Di Lorenzo may be an option they explore, especially with Napoli opening themselves up to summer sales.

England international Kieran Trippier is another to have seen a switch speculated on, two years after leaving Tottenham for Atletico Madrid, while Norwich star Max Aarons is a long-standing target for the Red Devils.

