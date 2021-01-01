Deutsche Schule Tokyo-Yokohama become official school partner of BVB Evonik football academy in Japan

Coaches from BVB will hold clinics in DSTY...

Borussia Dortmund have entered into a partnership with Deutsche Schule Tokyo-Yokohama (DSTY) which will see a football coach and sports manager from the club conduct workshops and coaching clinics in DSTY, Japan, for a three-year period.

With this deal, DSTY has become the official and exclusive “School Partner of the BVB Evonik Football Academy”.

The appointed coach will also lend his services in setting up a new school football league for the participation of students from DSTY and other schools and clubs in Japan.

The school was established more than a century ago and is recognised by the Federal Republic of Germany. The school also focuses on extracurricular activities and offers a plethora of sporting classes and activities in the afternoon.

BVB Managing Director for the Asia Pacific, Suresh Letchmanan said “It’s great that we are able to offer a specific and comprehensive football excellence program to the students at DSTY and at the same time share our BVB knowledge and philosophy across the school. It will give students an amazing insight into what is it like to be trained the BVB way and also other aspects of the industry, such as the theory behind our coaching techniques and how we support the development of footballers.”

President of Evonik Japan, Dr. FLorian B. Kirschner believes that the partnership is a commitment for the future as it would shape young minds.

“We think, BVB Evonik Football Academy all over the world is playing a key role in the efforts towards sustainability. It leverages the emotional power of football to make aware of its social values. I would like to congratulate on this Academy’s opening at DSTY and I am sure it will be a commitment to the future," he said.

Whereas, school director, Dr. Wolfram Schrimpf is excited about getting on board a football coach which he opines is an incredible value addition to the sports culture of the school.

"This cooperation also represents a quantum leap in terms of promoting our highly motivated footballers at a performance level," he stated.