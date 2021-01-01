Dessers scores, Onuachu bags assist as Genk demolish Royal Antwerp

The Nigeria internationals delivered spectacular performances as the Blue and White handed a heavy defeat to Franky Vercauteren‘s men

Cyriel Dessers found the back of the net while Paul Onuachu provided an assist as Genk secured a 4-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division A Championship Group game on Thursday.

Dessers had lamented his limited playing time recently, having only made five starts this season and at Luminus Arena, he came off the bench to make a significant contribution for his side.

His compatriot Onuachu was handed a starting role and utilized the opportunity to continue his impressive performances.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other but despite their efforts, they failed to get the ball into the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes.

With two minutes left to the half-time break, Kristian Thorstvedt broke the deadlock to hand the Blue and White the lead.

John van den Brom’s men continued to push for more goals after the restart and doubled their lead in the 49th minute when Thorstvedt scored after benefitting from Onuachu’s assist.

Thorstvedt completed his hat-trick moments after the hour mark before Dessers was brought on for Onuachu in the 74th minute.

The centre-forward immediately made his impact felt, sealing the victory for the Blue and White three minutes after his introduction.

The victory ensured Genk maintained their second spot in the Championship Group with 41 points to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season alive.

Dessers has now scored six goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward also recently revealed he could leave Luminus Arena in the summer, notwithstanding he still has three years left on his contract.

His compatriot Onuachu is currently one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe, having scored 35 goals and provided four assists in 40 games this season.

The Nigeria internationals will hope to continue their eye-catching performances when Genk take on Club Brugge in their last league game of the 2020-21 campaign on May 23.