Dessers kept at bay as ADO Den Haag hold Heracles

The 25-year-old could not add to his tally of 15 goals in the Dutch top-flight as his team were held to a goalless draw on Saturday

Cyriel Dessers made his 25th appearance in the Eredivisie as Heracles were held to a goalless draw by ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

The player of Nigerian descent who condemned Ajax to a 1-0 defeat last Saturday, was kept out by ADO Den Haag in a keenly-contested encounter.

Dessers leads the scoring chart in the Dutch top-flight this term with 15 goals and was in action for 90 minutes.

The result at the Cars Jeans Stadion left Heracles unmoved in ninth spot in the Eredivisie standings after gathering 33 points from 25 games.

Next Sunday, Dessers will be aiming to return to the scoresheet when Frank Wormuth's side host RKC Waalwijk for their next league outing.