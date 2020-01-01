Desire Oparanozie’s brace of assists inspires Dijon past Issy

The 26-year-old Nigerian played a super-sub role as her team got a first win of the season over Yacine Guesmia's ladies

Desire Oparanozie bagged two assists as secured a 3-1 comeback triumph over Issy in Sunday’s French women's top-flight game.

Dijon and Issy went into the encounter on the back of their opening defeats against Soyaux and Le Havre on September 5 and were desperate to avoid back-to-back losses in the new campaign.

Haitian Batcheba Loius opened the scoring for the visitors after she profited from a defensive mixup to find the net in the 19th minute.

With the visitors holding on to a slim lead at Stade des Poussots, Oparanozie sent a brilliant pass through for Sh'Nia Gordon to notch the equaliser for Dijon four minutes from the half-time break.

After the break, the hosts continued from where they left off as the Nigerian raced off from the left before teeing up Rose Lavaud from the right to fire Yannick Chandioux's team ahead in the 53rd minute.

One minute from time, Lavaud put across a fine pass to Solene Barbance, who latched the ball past a hapless Issy goalkeeper Pauline Moitrel to guarantee the hosts' first win of the season.

Oparanozie, who played from the start to the finish of the encounter has featured twice for Dijon and contributed two assists to ensure her side recorded a winning start at home this term.

With the victory, Dijon move up to sixth on the French log having accrued three points from two outings, same as fifth-placed Le Havre although they are ahead with a superior goal difference.

Dijon visit to in their next outing on September 26 and will pitch Oparanozie against her former club for the first time since she parted ways with the French side after a six-year spell.