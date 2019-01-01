Derby expecting Lampard to reach Chelsea agreement as he is excused from pre-season training

The Rams are preparing to begin their own search for a new boss, with their current coach set to seal an emotional return to Stamford Bridge

Derby are working “on the assumption that Frank Lampard will reach an agreement with ”, with a manager still in talks with the Blues having been excused from pre-season training.

The Rams revealed last week that they had reluctantly granted permission for their current coach to enter into discussions with the Blues.

A return to Stamford Bridge for Lampard has been mooted for some time.

With Maurizio Sarri having left a role at Chelsea to link up with champions , a familiar face has registered on the recruitment radar in west London.

Lampard spent 13 years with the Blues as a player and quickly emerged as the frontrunner to inherit their reins once a vacancy opened up.

Derby expect a deal to be done, with the Championship club preparing to begin their own search for a new boss.

A statement from the Rams on the club’s official website read: “ Football Club has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible.

“The first few days of pre-season training will be focused on fitness training and will continue as planned under the guidance of the fitness, medical, conditioning and sports science teams at the club’s Training Centre.

“On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager.”

Derby saw Lampard lead them to the Championship play-off final in 2018-19.

In what was his first season as a manager, the ex- international guided the Rams to within 90 minutes of a return to the Premier League.

dashed those promotion dreams at Wembley, but Lampard is seemingly heading back to the top tier.

He is set to take on a job that Chelsea that will see him working under a two-window transfer embargo.

That will make life difficult for a man who is already set to be without Eden Hazard following the Belgian’s move to .

Lampard has, however, received plenty of backing from former Blues and is considered to be ready for an elite role despite boasting just 12 months of coaching experience.