Deportivo Cali vs Atletico Nacional: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

Cali need a positive result against the Apertura leaders to strengthen their bid for a place in the play-offs in this penultimate round of fixtures

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Atletico Nacional

The hosts find themselves embroiled in a fierce fight to secure one of the eight play-off spots going into this penultimate round of Apertura fixtures.

With just one win in their last nine games Cali have seen what seemed to be an easy top-eight finish evaporate, with rivals America among the sides hoping to leave them out in the cold.

Nacional sit at the top of the table and are a virtually guaranteed to make the play-offs, needing just one point to secure their spot from the last two games of the Apertura.

A win over Cali coupled with defeat for Santa Fe against Millonarios on Sunday would also clinch the summit for the Medellin giants.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 10 6pm/9pm Deportivo Cali vs Atletico Nacional Fanatiz

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 10 5:40pm/8:40pm Jaguares vs America de Cali Fanatiz April 11 1:30pm/4:30pm Envigado vs Pereira Fanatiz April 11 1:30pm/4:30pm Rionegro vs Boyaca Chico Fanatiz April 11 3:40pm/6:40pm Pasto vs Junior Fanatiz April 11 6pm/9pm Santa Fe vs Millonarios Fanatiz April 12 6pm/9pm Tolima vs Bucaramanga Fanatiz April 13 6pm/9pm Patriotas vs Once Caldas Fanatiz

