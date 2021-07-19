Deliberate own goals: Ghana FA releases statement on Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold match-fixing allegation

The football governing body has responded to calls for a probe into Saturday’s final matchday fixture

The Ghana Football Association has announced it has begun looking into the alleged match-fixing allegation in the Premier League game between Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold on Saturday.

The two teams have been accused of playing a match of convenience after viral social media footage showed what looked like two deliberate own goals scored by Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah in the 7-0 win for home side AshGold.

The 24-year-old came from the bench in the fixture at Obuasi’s Len Clay Stadium and twice put the ball into his own net within 12 minutes before being substituted himself just before full-time.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all its members and the public that the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021,” the GFA has stated in a statement on its official website on Monday.

“The GFA has resolved that: (1) The Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors will lead the “sporting” investigations by the GFA, and (2) The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.

“The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.

“The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.”

Musah has been quoted by CitiSports as admitting to deliberately scoring the two own goals, saying it was his own way of “spoiling a bet” after getting wind of information that the standing scoreline at the time of his substitute introduction was in line with a plan by betting syndicates.

Article continues below

Ashanti Gold have, however, moved quickly to distance themselves from any match-fixing allegations, emphasising their goals were a result of “hard work”.

Allies were already confirmed for relegation before the game while AshGold ultimately finished on the ninth position on the standings.

The GFA statement did not mention Sunday’s match between Legon Cities and Eleven Wonders, which has also been alleged to have been fixed after videos of “cheap goals” scored in the tie emerged.