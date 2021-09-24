De Sa: Why coaching Liverpool star Salah will be 'easy' with Egypt

The tactician will be guiding the attacker after being appointed to serve as an assistant to coach Carlos Queiroz

Egypt assistant coach Roger De Sa has stated it will be exciting and easy to coach Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The 56-year-old former Orlando Pirates coach will be working with Carlos Queiroz who replaced Hossam El Badry.

"Yes they do, I mean just starting with Mo Salah, I mean he is the talk of the town straight away. So that alone was exciting," De Sa told iDiski Times.

"But one thing I have learned is that the better the player, the easier the job. To work with high-quality players makes your job easy. You just got to man-manage them, and that is really what is needed.

"You are not going to teach them how to play, you have just got to man manage them, and guide them in the right direction, and obviously hope the results come."

Recently, former Egypt international Ahmed 'Mido' Hossam labelled Liverpool star Salah as the greatest Arab footballer of all time.

The 38-year-old – who starred for Olympique Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur during his playing days - went on social media to state why the two-time African Player of the Year winner is the finest Arab footballer ever to play the beautiful game.

"In my opinion, Salah is the best Arab player in the history of football," Mido wrote on Twitter about his Egyptian compatriot.

"He scored more goals than any other Arab player in the Premier League, and he’s won the Premier League and Uefa Champions League titles.

"Salah has also scored in the Fifa World Cup, and he still has years to do more in football.

"There are a lot of great Arab players, but I don’t think any of them can be compared to Salah."

Salah will be leading the Reds this weekend away to Brentford in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently joint top of the table with 13 points from the five matches they have played.