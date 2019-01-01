De Jong wants future resolved 'quickly' as Barcelona & Man City talk builds

The 21-year-old Ajax midfielder is growing tired of speculation, with the highly-rated Netherlands international eager to know where he stands

In-demand Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong wants to make a decision on his future quickly amid ongoing speculation.

De Jong is a prime target for La Liga champions Barcelona, Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League winners Manchester City, while Real Madrid have been linked.

PSG are believed to be the frontrunners for De Jong, however, the 21-year-old Netherlands international midfielder is growing tired of the speculation.

"I'm not going to make a hasty decision, but I'd like to be clear about it myself pretty quickly," De Jong told Fox Sports after receiving the Eredivisie's Player of the Month award.

"I do not know if I'll make it known to the public."

Amid links with Barca, De Jong added: "When I was in Barcelona, people thought I would join them, but that's not the case.

"Everyone knows that I think Barcelona is a beautiful club, but I don't know if I should see my career as a city trip."

He went on to state that he does not want his career to become "a sightseeing trip of Europe".

Article continues below

Goal has previously confirmed interest in the youngster from City and Barcelona, with a big call set to be made on his next destination.

His father, John, told Voetbal Primeur of that decision in December: "He has to decide for himself. He is clever enough. He probably does that somewhere in the spring.

"It's 95 percent certain that he leaves. What would suit him best is a team that plays football, and all the clubs that are interested are footballing teams."