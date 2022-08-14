De Bruyne 'not worried' by Barcelona transfer links for Man City star Bernardo Silva

The Premier League champions have made it clear they want the Portugal star to stay at the Etihad despite interest from Spain

Kevin De Bruyne says he expects Bernardo Silva to remain at Manchester City amid interest from Barcelona. Despite the financial problems at Camp Nou, the Spanish giants have indicated they are interested in signing the Portugal midfielder this summer.

Pep Guardiola has insisted he wants Bernardo to stay, though he says he cannot give any guarantees about his future with more than two weeks of the transfer window remaining.

Bernardo was a substitute in the 4-0 victory over Bournemouth and clapped all four sides of the stadium before being the last man to leave the pitch.

What did De Bruyne say about Bernardo's Barca links?

Bernardo was given a resounding reception when he came on, with his name ringing around the Etihad Stadium, and De Bruyne says that affection is matched by his team-mates.

"He knows, I think he's very loved," the Belgian told reporters. "The way that I see it, I think that he will be here, so there's nothing that I'm worried about.

"Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year."

What about Man City's transfer business?

De Bruyne was the star of City's victory that took the champions back to the top of the Premier League with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, had just eight touches and made only two passes on his home debut, though he did set up the opener for Ilkay Gundogan.

"If he doesn't score they will say it, but he set up the first goal, he had a couple of chances and he was there," De Bruyne said.

"He helped us make these chances, he did what he had to do and on another day he will score - it's all good for me.

"Obviously it's hard being that focal point in the system. We have 11 people behind the ball pretty much all the time, so in these however many touches he was dangerous.

"You don't need a lot of touches to be dangerous. He helps the team in many aspects and he didn't complain, he was still helping and giving assists so it's fine."