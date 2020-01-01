De Bruyne not convinced by Zidane comparisons but admits to playing his ‘best football’ at Man City

The modest Belgium international is reluctant to place himself in the same bracket as a French legend, but is happy with the standard he has set

Kevin De Bruyne admits to playing the “best football” of his career at but would prefer to avoid comparisons to and legend Zinedine Zidane.

The international has established a standing as one of the finest creative influences of the modern era.

A move to the Etihad Stadium in 2015 has allowed him to take his game to even greater heights, with a record-breaking number of assists delivered over the course of four trophy-laden seasons.

It has been suggested by some that the 28-year-old is performing at the same level once reached by an iconic World Cup winner.

De Bruyne is, however, reluctant to acknowledge the Zidane talk, telling Sport360: “I don’t know about that.

“It’s nice when people say this kind of [positive] stuff. It means I am doing good – and that’s about it.”

While the modest midfielder is keen to avoid comparing his game to anyone else, he is prepared to acknowledge that lofty standards have been set during his time in Manchester.

De Bruyne added: “Maybe, yes, I am playing my best football, but it’s so difficult to say.

“It depends how you look at football. If you look at my football in general, as a complete player, I probably am.

“But some people like more the purity of football, some people like the statistics. It doesn’t matter. I feel good, I feel I can help my team and that’s about it.”

With David Silva set to leave City at the end of the season, as his contract expires, De Bruyne could come into contention to take on the Blues’ captaincy from 2020-21.

He said of his game and the leadership skills he has shown: “I still have a lot of energy and I think it’s important for the way we play. We play pressing and if I give the example the team will follow. That’s the only thing I believe.

“Now I’m like one of the older players and you have to set the example. The way you play on the pitch shows what the intentions are.

“Everyone makes mistakes, nobody is perfect, but I always try to do the things I need to do. I know the young guys will follow.

“I think it’s the right way to show yourself as a professional and help the team, to help push them as winners.

“If you want to play for a team like City then you want to win.

“I think it’s something I had always. I think I was even worse when I was younger, always wanted to win, and you think about it more after the game.”

While City have struggled for consistency as a collective this season, De Bruyne has contributed seven goals and 18 assists to the cause.