De Bruyne must lead Man City to Champions League to become a legend - Richards

A former Blue wants to see the Belgian build on his outstanding second half display against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu

Kevin De Bruyne "needs to drive" on to glory in order to "become a legend", according to Micah Richards.

De Bruyne was the architect of 's downfall in a last 16 first leg clash at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The Blancos took the lead in the 60th minute through Isco, but City stepped their game up thereafter, and were eventually rewarded when Gabriel Jesus headed home a teasing De Bruyne cross from the left hand side.

Substitute Raheem Sterling then won a penalty in the 83rd minute, which De Bruyne dispatched cooly into the bottom corner of the net, sparking wild scenes of celerbation among the visiting supoorters.

Sergio Ramos was sent off late on for bringing down Jesus as he raced through on goal, with the match ultimately finishing 2-1 in City's favour .

De Bruyne has received widespread praise for his contribution in the Spanish capital, but Richards says the international must keep delivering the goods in Europe's elite competition if he wishes to earn a place in the hall of fame.

The ex-City defender told BBC Five Live : "Kevin de Bruyne was quiet-ish for the first 60 minutes. But once he got more involved, he delivered.

"He has taken the midfield role to another level. He got yet another assist and he's come up with an important goal.

"We've joked about Ederson but De Bruyne is the man to take the pens. He's already a great player, but to become a legend, he needs to drive this team on to win the Champions League."

De Bruyne's spot kick marked his first goal in the Champions League this season, but took his tally across all competitions to nine.

He will be back in contention for a place in Pep Guardiola's line up when City come up against in the final on Sunday.

The Blues have an fifth round date with scheduled three days later, before focus shifts back to the Premier League.

City will make the short trip to Old Trafford to face arch rivals on March 8, as they bid to make up as much ground as possible on runway leaders , with a home fixture against on the cards the following weekend.

Guardiola's men are not due to welcome Madrid to Etihad Stadium until the following week, with a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League now firmly within their grasp.