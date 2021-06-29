De Boer steps down as Netherlands head coach following disappointing Euro 2020 campaign

The Dutchman has decided to walk away from the national team so they can make a fresh start when their World Cup qualification campaign resumes

Frank de Boer has stepped down as Netherlands head coach following their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

De Boer was handed a two-year contract after replacing Ronald Koeman as the national team boss last September, but has taken the decision not to remain in charge through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands suffered a surprise last 16 exit to the Czech Republic in the European Championships, and he has taken full responsibility for their failure while citing a desire to remove himself from a potentially volatile situation.

What's been said?

The 51-year-old announced his decision in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: "In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.

"When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed, that pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for the Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.

"I want to thank everyone, of course, the fans and the players. My compliments also to the management who have created a real top sports climate here on campus."

