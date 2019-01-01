Beckham's Inter Miami to play LA Galaxy in MLS home opener

The president of the Major League Soccer expansion side will see his new side play their first home match against his former club in March 2020

Miami co-owner David Beckham will welcome his former club to Florida for the new franchise's home opener.

MLS is adding two new expansion teams for the 2020 season, with Inter and Nashville SC taking the league to 26 clubs.

The full schedule for the next campaign is still to be confirmed, and the 2019 season only came to an end on Sunday when defeated in the MLS Cup final.

But Inter has announced their first official home fixture, with Beckham's team to come up against Galaxy at their temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale on March 14.

Galaxy has a statue of Beckham outside their own stadium in southern California. The former captain made 98 regular-season appearances for the club, scoring 40 times, and won the MLS Cup twice, in 2011 and 2012, and the Supporters' Shield twice, in 2010 and 2011.

MLS announced in 2014 that Beckham had exercised his option for an expansion franchise – built into his Galaxy contract – resulting in his involvement with Miami.

Inter have been linked with former and midfielder Javier Mascherano, who is currently at Hebei Fortune, as they build their first squad.

They have already confirmed a number of signings including highly-rated American teenager George Acosta, 19-year-old Venezuelan Christian Makoun, and Argentine Matías Pellegrini who joins as a Young Designated Player.

They still have plenty of work to do, though, but are in safe hands with former vice-president Paul McDonough as their Director.

McDonough helped oversee the development of an exciting, and now successful team in Atlanta, who joined the league in 2017 and won the MLS Cup a year later.

With the acquisition of a group of burgeoning attacking talents from South America, plus Acosta who spent time on the books at Boca Juniors, there will be similarities between the Miami franchise and Atlanta.

But they also look to be targeting high profile names, too, with a number of big-name European players linked including David Silva, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, and Mascherano.

The Beckham brand will be a big draw for such players, as will living in Miami, and all eyes will be on the club between now and that first game against LA Galaxy.