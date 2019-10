Darren Teh earns first cap for Singapore against Jordan

Darren Teh was given his senior debut for the national team by Tatsuma Yoshida in the Lions' draw against Jordan.

The 23-year-old came on as a substitute to help Singapore see out the game in Amman. Darren has seen his stock continue to rise as the full-back's performances helped finish in fifth place.