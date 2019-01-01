Arsenal loanee Nketiah should sign for Bristol City - Bent

The former England international believes the Anglo-Ghanaian forward would be a valuable asset for the Robins

Darren Bent has suggested should sign Eddie Nketiah during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old player, on loan at from , has struggled for game time at Elland Road, with the Gunners reportedly frustrated at it, prompting a possible recall.

As a result, Bent has urged Bristol City to capitalise on the situation as they have lost the Democratic Republic of the Congo striker Benik Afobe for a prolonged spell with an injury.

"Losing Benik Afobe was a big one because he'll score goals," Bent told Sky Sports.

"I think in January they've been linked with Eddie Nketiah and that would be perfect for them.

"He's not getting much game time at Leeds, needs to play games for his own career, and if Bristol City can go and get him then that will be the key to them finishing in the top six or not, because they didn't really create too much, but you also need to finish chances off.

Article continues below

"Nketiah will put himself into situations where he'll score more goals."

Nketiah - who has five competitive goals to his name this season - has been nursing an abdominal injury since the start of November, but should be back in training soon.

Bristol City are just one place and point behind the promotion spots in the Championship, and fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at leaders West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.