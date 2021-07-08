'Dani Alves would be a good addition to Egyptian League' – Pharco FC’s Abdelaty

Head coach of the newly promoted Egyptian top-flight side would love to see the Brazil icon at El Geish Stadium

Dani Alves "would be a good addition to Egyptian League", according to Pharco FC head coach Magdy Abdelaty, who hopes the Sao Paulo star join his team.

Having earned automatic promotion to Egypt’s elite division after winning their 16-team group, the Alexandria-based outfit are keen on signing the Brazil legend.

Weighing in on the transfer rumour, the tactician stated that the player’s personal relationship with the club’s owner could make that a reality.

He also disclosed that the 38-year-old’s presence would be a major boost for the North Africa nation’s league.

“Dani Alves has a personal relationship with the company’s president and officials since collaborating with them years ago in promoting the Hepatitis C vaccine,” Abdelaty told OnTime Sport TV per Kingfut.

“Alves promised Pharco officials since last year that if the team got promoted to the Egyptian Premier League, he would not mind joining them, but we don’t his current desire or his contract with the Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

“Of course, Dani Alves will be a very big addition to the Egyptian league, given his achievements with Barcelona and the Brazilian national team.”

Pharco owner Shreen Helmy had revealed that he would like to bring the former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain star to the club, while expressing his hopes of working alongside Lionel Messi on a charity enterprise.

"I am working on bringing Dani Alves from Sao Paulo because we can benefit from his experience," he told ElHadath AlYoum.

"I have met Alves and he told me he wanted to play with Sao Paulo since he was 8 years old, and I think I can bring him to the Egyptian Premier League.



"We negotiated with Messi "not to join our club but to strengthen relations with the player after his contribution to the treatment of Hepatitis C."

Presently with his boyhood club Sao Paulo - having joined in 2019 from the Parisians - the veteran full-back is part of Brazil’s squad to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The South Americans would be hoping to retain the gold medal in the men’s football event. However, they must first negotiate their way past Germany, Cote d'Ivoire and Saudi Arabia in Group D.