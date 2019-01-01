Dani Alves to replace Neymar as Brazil captain at Copa America

Head coach Tite has stripped the PSG winger of the captaincy, instead naming his team-mate as skipper for the summer tournament

Neymar will not captain during next month's Copa America, with Dani Alves handed the armband for the showpiece South American tournament on home soil.

superstar Neymar was named permanent Brazil captain by head coach Tite in September 2018, however, he has been replaced by 36-year-old club and country team-mate Alves.

In a statement released on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said: "The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday."

The announcement comes after a turbulent end to the season for Neymar at champions PSG, where coach Thomas Tuchel has ruled out the former star becoming captain.

Neymar is set to serve a three-match ban for striking an opposition supporter after last month's Coupe de defeat against .

The Brazilan star scored scored 23 goals in all competitions this season after recovering from a foot injury with 15 goals coming in Ligue 1 play.

That number was good for fifth in the French league, with team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani as well as Florian Thauvin and Nicolas Pepe surpassing Neyamr this campaign.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old also appeared to be weighed down by the burden of expectations on his shoulders during Brazil's World Cup campaign last year as the Selecao lost in the quarter-finals.

Brazil are set to host the Copa America, with the eight-time champions – who failed to progress beyond the group stage in 2016 – drawn alongside , and in Group A.

Tite's Brazil will open the tournament against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.