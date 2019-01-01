Dani Alves prepared to bet the Eiffel Tower that Neymar stays at PSG despite Real Madrid & Barcelona talk

A fellow Brazilian at Parc des Princes is convinced that a superstar forward generating talk of interest from afar will still be in France next season

Dani Alves would “bet the Eiffel Tower” that Neymar remains at , with there no substance to talk of potential returns to at either or .

Speculation regarding a switch to has bubbled away ever since the international traded life at Camp Nou for that at Parc des Princes.

A retracing of his steps to Catalunya has been mooted, while links to those on the other side of the Clasico divide at the Santiago Bernabeu are never far away.

Transfer talk has surfaced again heading into the summer, despite Neymar and his father stating an intention to remain in the French capital, and Alves cannot see any deal being done.

He told ESPN when asked if he would bet a dinner on his fellow countryman staying put: “A dinner is not enough. Should I bet the Eiffel Tower? I believe that he will stay with PSG.”

Quizzed further on the supposed interest from Real, Alves added: “Madrid calls a lot of people. I wouldn't be surprised at all.

“If Madrid calls me, I'd say no. And if they call me to ask me about Neymar, I'd say no as well.”

On a potential return to Barcelona, the Brazilian full-back said: “I think it's very difficult.

“People inside Barca, I think, won't be willing to acknowledge that they need him. And that's a problem, you can't go anywhere guided by your ego. You can't let your ego dictate your life.

“Barca has that problem and they won't recognise that they need him and that already drives him away from Barca. Which side doesn't need Ney? Everyone needs Ney.”

Alves believes Neymar will continue to ignore the exit talk because he still has plenty to prove at PSG following two successful, but injury-hit seasons in .

“He's in transition, because he's not getting the results he wants,” said the 36-year-old.

“And he's very obsessed about it and he always wants to be on top. Therefore, if he doesn't make it, it would be clear that he's unhappy.

“He must take advantage of his time off and his vacation and reflect on what he can do in order to be a bigger player than he already is and to reach a much better place than the one he is in right now.

“He is not happy, since he didn't get the results he wanted and that brings him unhappiness. I would beat the crap out of him if he feels happy without winning.”

Neymar is not about to get the summer off as, amid the regular rounds of transfer gossip, he and Alves are set to figure for Brazil in a Copa America campaign being staged on home soil.