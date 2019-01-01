Crystal Palace' Zaha opens up on botched Arsenal and Everton moves

The Ivory Coast international was heavily linked with a switch away from Selhurst Park but the transfers failed to materialise

winger Wilfried Zaha has spoken of his botched moves to Premier League rivals and .

The Gunners and the Toffees were believed to be interested in signing the international last summer.

Zaha handed in a transfer request in his quest to secure a move away from the Selhurst Park outfit but Palace rebuffed offers for their star forward, who is tied to the club until 2023.

The 27-year-old struggled to get over the experience and had a slow start to the season, failing to score or assist in his opening nine games.

Zaha, who has since notched three goals in his last five games, admitted the failed move affected him.

"That’s why I’m back to enjoying my football again. What happened in the summer did affect me. When the season started it was still in my head," he told the Express.

“But after a while I told myself that I have got to get over it. Going around sulking is not going to help. I told myself I can’t be like that.

"The team has not disrespected me, or the club, or the fans. So they don’t deserve me disrespecting them."

Article continues below

The former man has again been linked with a move to ahead of the January transfer window.

The winger will, however, hope to help Palace claim victory when they face in Saturday’s Premier League match.