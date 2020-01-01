Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson hails Jordan Ayew ahead of Liverpool showdown

The Eagles boss talks about the form of the Ghana international ahead of the midweek clash with The Reds

manager Roy Hodgson has nothing but compliments for striker Jordan Ayew ahead of Wednesday's clash with Premier League leaders .

The Eagles top scorer this season, Ayew displayed his sharpness once again on Saturday, scoring to seal a 2-0 away triumph over Bournemouth.

The goal took his season tally to nine in 29 matches. There was more to Ayew's Saturday strike than just drawing him close to double figures as it put him clear as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the history of the Premier League with 25 goals.

More teams

"Jordan has been very good. I have seen a constant improvement in his game," Hodgson said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday as reported by his club's official website.

"He has always had the attitude and desire and now he's fitting in better and better here.

"All the work he has been doing is now being crowned by scoring and making goals."

Hodgson then shed light on Liverpool who are close to clinching the title.

The Reds currently sit 20 points of second-placed .

"You relish facing Liverpool and Manchester City not because you think we’ll have an easy game, you relish it because it proves to you that you are at the very top level of football you can reach in ," Hodgson said.

"These are the flagships of our league - not the only ones but they're in that bracket. You relish playing against them because it means you’ve given yourself a chance against them.

"You don’t relish it because you’ll find it easy and be able to play your football comfortably. You’re playing a team who’s won the league this year deservedly so.

Article continues below

"They [City and Liverpool] are slightly different in their style of play and pose slightly different challenges. Both provide challenges that are not insurmountable but cause you plenty of concern. You’ve got to find a way with your team to combat that quality.

"It’s wrong to make comparisons. Last year, it was a fight to the wire and Man City took it and this year Liverpool have kicked on or had the rub of the green, they might say."

Palace are ninth on the league table.