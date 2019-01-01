Crystal Palace boss Hodgson provides injury updates on Wan-Bissaka, Souare

The 21-year-old is in contention for the Eagles' tie at Turf Moor while the Senegal international is closing in on a return to the side

manager Roy Hodgson has provided injury updates on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Pape Souare ahead of Saturday's game against .

The 21-year-old defender suffered a hamstring injury in their 1-1 stalemate with on February 9.

Subsequently, he missed the Eagles' last three games against Doncaster Rovers, and Wednesday’s defeat to .

Souare has been out of action since suffering a shoulder dislocation in their win over Grimsby Town in January.

However, the former boss has revealed that Wan-Bissaka is now fit and is in contention for their tie at the Turf Moor while the international is closing in on a return to the side.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fit again now, that's a boost for us. Souare is progressing well,” Hodgson said in a pre-match conference.

Wan-Bissaka has been impressive this season helping Palace keep nine cleans sheets in 25 league appearances .

The young defender is currently the second Premier League best tackler with 96 successful tackles and Hodgson has praised his effort.

“It's been a fantastic year for Aaron. I like how hard he works and how firmly he has been able to keep his feet on the ground,” he continues.

“His consistency, work rate and humility to learn and grow are all wonderful assets.”